Aquifer management meets early goals

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new analysis indicates efforts to restore the East Snake Plain Aquifer (ESPA) are bearing fruit.



A new analysis indicates the volume of water stored in the ESPA has increased by 350,000 acre-feet in the last year and 2.2 million acre-feet in the last 5 years.



Department of Water Resources (IDWR) hydrologist Mike McVay said his estimate relies on data from 269 groundwater wells. He said a conservative approach was taken to provide more confidence in the data.



“If we’re seeing higher levels in the aquifer, we should be seeing higher discharge from the springs – the primary outlet for the aquifer,” noted Matt Anders, IDWR hydrologist.



And, IDWR hydrologists said data indicates discharge in the Thousand Springs area and along the Snake River between Blackfoot and Minidoka are trending upward over the last five years.

The Idaho Groundwater Appropriators (IGWA) and the Surface Water Coalition have agreed that groundwater users have met and exceeded their annual target of 240,000 acre-feet of water in the last year.



Groundwater users reduced water-use by 260,000 acre-feet while providing an additional 90,000 acre-feet of water to aquifer recharge, according to IDWR hydrologist Brian Ragan who tracks the settlement agreement.



“It’s great to see the upward trend continuing,” added Board Chairman Roger Chase. “Our plan is working.”