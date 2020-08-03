Idaho awarded AmeriCorps grant

Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, known as “Serve Idaho”, has received a $1,508,524 grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service.



The grants will support 224 AmeriCorps members statewide. Those members give a year of intensive service, on a full or part-time basis.



The largest grant, $542,777 will go to Idaho State University for AmeriCorps’ Healthcare for Children and Families program. It will fund 94 members, who will address the health needs of low-income children and families in rural, underserved areas of the state, by providing health screenings and education.



The remainder of the grant funding include $126,000 to support 18 members doing environmental conservation projects on public lands. Others were directed to 4H programs directed by University of Idaho extension in 38 counties, Teach for America in southwest Idaho, and a planning grant for the Treasure Valley United Way.

Serve Idaho is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor.