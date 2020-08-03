Pocatello Council to consider mask resolution

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A draft resolution, which would require face coverings, will be up for discussion by the Pocatello City Council Thursday.



In the words of the draft, citizens, business owners, and visitors would be urged to “Heed the advice of local health experts, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who all advise that while in public, if unable to practice physically distancing, people should ‘Wear a Face Covering.”



The draft also refers to SIPH directives in its Regional Response Plan:



Stay at home if you are sick.

Maintain physical distance of six feet from others (outside of immediate family) whenever possible.

Wear face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.



Wash hand frequently for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

Large gatherings are asked to implement: physical distancing, use of face coverings by staff and participants, increased sanitation measures and increased personal hygiene measures (handwashing/hand sanitizing.)

Carefully monitor your health (refer to https://cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html for more information). Following the special 2 p.m. meeting, the council will consider adoption of the resolution at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.



Discussion will be available online to the public here.