Two hurt when food truck explodes

AFTON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Two people were seriously hurt when a food truck exploded at the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo in Afton, Wyoming at around 9 a.m. Monday.



Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg said workers were trying to light a pilot light when the propane tank exploded.



An adult female was transported to the University of Utah burn center and a male juvenile, was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



A third male juvenile was also injured and treated and released.



Romberg said the Lincoln County Sheriff, Star Valley EMT’s, and Afton Fire Department were among those who responded to the accident.