Blackfoot Police arrest armed robbery suspect

Local News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot Police arrested Jose A. Moreno, 20, on charges of attempted robbery Monday night.



Police were called to Pacific Street and Spruce Street, where a victim stated Moreno attempted to force the victim out of a vehicle at gunpoint shortly after 1 a.m. August 4, Tuesday. A small child was still inside.



Moreno ran away from the area after he failed to get the vehicle moving.



Police believe Moreno discharged a firearm in the direction of officers attempting to detain him. Investigation of that allegation is continuing.



Blackfoot Police and Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputies located Moreno shortly after the incident and took him into custody.



He is being held in the Bingham County Jail pe4nding arraignment. He has been initially charged with robbery, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated assault on police officers.