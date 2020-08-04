Business steps up to “Close the Divide”

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Business for Education is setting up sites to accept donations of electronic equipment as part of its “Close the Divide” campaign. 250 businesses across the state are working to get computers and internet service to students who do not have that access at home.



“If we do not Close the Divide these students who don’t have these learning tools will not have an equal opportunity to learn should the COVID-19 virus force students to learn part of the time or all of the time at home,” said IBE President Rod Gramer. “It is imperative that we get these resources to students for the 2020-21 school year.”

On Wednesday, the group is collecting spare laptops to help serve an estimated 200,000 Idaho students without them.



The group will be at the College of Eastern Idaho parking lot from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. After Wednesday, donations may be taken to Citizens Community Bank at 452 N. 2nd East in Rexburg, 2797 South 25th East in Ammon, or 900 South Utah Ave. in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls YMCA, along with others across the state, have also partnered for a technology drive at their main facility at 155 N. Corner in Idaho Falls and at McCowin Park Pool Snack Shack in Ammon.



“The Y is proud to be a part of the Idaho Business for Education effort to Close the Divide which will provide much-needed computers and internet service to students who do not have these learning tools at home,” said Monica Bitrick, CEO, Idaho Falls Family YMCA. “It is vital to the future of our community that all students are provided with equal opportunity and access to learning for the 2020-21 school year.”



