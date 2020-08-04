Hospital launches nurse consultation program

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) has launched a new “Consult-A-Nurse” program to help meet demand for medical guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.



As part of the program, Registered Nurses are available 24-7 to give free clinical guidance, help people understand symptoms, and provide education about treatment options over the phone.



EIRMC said its RN’s will follow triage protocol to advise callers on a wide range of health topics.



“We’re proud to offer this service to the community free of charge, especially at a time when so many people have health-related questions. It allows for peace of mind and next step guidance, regardless of what the situation is. It’s an important resource when your primary care physician isn’t available, or if you don’t already have a doctor,” said Tami Frost, Chief Nursing Officer.

According to the hospital, surveys indicate 23% of people are unlikely to go to an emergency room for a major illness today, including for symptoms of a heart attack or appendicitis. Centers for Disease Control statistics indicate emergency room visits declined by 42% in April compared to the previous year.

“We need to change that paradigm,” Frost said. “EIRMC is a safe place to receive care, and it’s critical that people understand that for the sake of their own health. For those who remain hesitant to seek care in person, this service at least gives them a lifeline and starting point to get the care they need.”

The Consult-A-Nurse service is available by calling 208-227-2778.