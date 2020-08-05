Fire danger “high” at Yellowstone

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-The wildfire season is officially underway at Yellowstone National Park.



Two lightning caused fires were reported.



The “Sour Fire”,near the Mirror Plateau, was spotted by a lookout on Mount Washburn last Saturday afternoon. Rain fell shortly after it was spotted and it has not been detected since.



The “Soda Fire”, several hundred yards south of the Soda Butte formation in Lamar Valley, was reported by a park visitor on Monday evening. Because of its location, firefighters doused that fire.



There are no fire restrictions in the park at this time, although fire conditions are “high”.



Campfires, as always, are only permitted in campground fire rings. Four campgrounds are open. Campers are reminded to make sure all fires are cold to the touch before abandoning them.

