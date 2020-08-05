Fire threatens businesses in American Falls

Local News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Several agencies responded to a fire in American Falls Tuesday that destroyed about 15 old cars and threatened several businesses.



American Falls Fire Chief Jason McLean said it started on a lot full of 35 to 40 old cars at around 3:30 p.m. A worker tried to start one of the cars and it back-fired, starting a fire in dry grass.



Firefighters from American Falls, Aberdeen, Rockland, and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the fire and kept it from reaching several businesses. McLean said fire lapped up to the back door of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and threatened a nearby Pizza Hut and Les Schwab Tire Store.



The fire covered 5 to 8 acres before it was fully contained at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.