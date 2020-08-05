Gordon funds adult education program

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has allocated $7.5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the state’s Adult Education Grant Program.



The program will provide scholarships to Wyoming adults between the ages of 25 and 64 who are unemployed or underemployed due to the impacts of COVID-19.



“During this crisis these grants will help impacted workers obtain new skills and advance their careers,” Governor Gordon said. “They will also help Wyoming progress towards its goal of building a highly trained, well-equipped workforce.”



The funds will be administered through an application process. An opening date will be announced soon.



Gordon said he’s continuing to work with the University and community colleges to create a program that would provide assistance to all students with financial need who have been impacted by COVID-19.



“The Wyoming Community College Commission strongly supports the Governor’s announcement of the Adult Education Grant Program,” said Dr. Ben Moritz, Deputy Director of the Commission. “Working adults are facing both economic and pandemic-related challenges and need training and education to obtain the skills employers are looking for. This grant program opens up these training opportunities to working adults who need it.”

Earlier, Gordon allocated $26.5 million to help aid UW with its safe reopening plan. He set aside $32.5 million for community colleges for their plans.

Wyoming received $1.25 billion through the CARES Act. So far, Gordon has allocated $710 million.