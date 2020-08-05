Police investigate trailer and equipment theft

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Police are looking for a large construction site trailer that was stolen over the weekend at a job site in western Idaho Falls.



Saville Construction said the trailer and of its business equipment were taken. They said the theft threatens two families that depend on that equipment for their livelihoods.



Idaho Falls Police are investigating.



Anyone with information should contact Idaho Falls Police or Jerry Saville at 208-313-2764