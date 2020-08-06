Call center announces expansion to Idaho Falls

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Oregon-based FCR (First Call Resolution, LLC) has announced plans to expand its operations to Idaho Falls.



The call center said it would initially create about 300 new jobs in the area.



"FCR is growing at an incredible rate. We feel that Idaho Falls presents us with a great opportunity to help with that expansion," said FCR President and founder, Matthew Achak. He continued, "Idaho Falls is the ideal city that matches our business model of offering customer service and technical support jobs in a Work from Home environment. It is a community filled with hard-working and talented people who have the skillset we are looking for. Idaho Falls is a city that needs good jobs and a company that is willing to work with the community, and we think we can offer that and much more."



Idaho Falls Economic Development Director Dana Briggs said the city is pleased to welcome FCR to the city.

“We are fortunate to have such an innovative and adaptive company provide jobs to our market that will offer flexible opportunities to those seeking employment,” said Briggs. “We look forward to supporting FCR in their efforts and thank them for the contribution to our local economy and workforce.”

Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho CEO Teresa McKnight said REDI was impressed with the company’s leadership.



“They are truly a cutting-edge company that will provide a great work environment for the workforce in Eastern Idaho. We want to extend our sincere appreciation to FCR for their decision to locate to Eastern Idaho and be a partner in building Eastern Idaho's economy.”



Since the COVID-19 pandemic, FCR has pivoted to a work-from-home business model. ==According to a news release Thursday, FCR said it would immediately offer work-from-home positions for more than 300 customer service representative positions in the Idaho Falls area. It said the jobs would include leadership and entry-level positions. The company said it was recruiting to support two of its largest clients who are expanding their business.

According to the company, “FCR serves clients in industries that include high tech, startups, e-commerce, gaming, healthcare, retail, travel and hospitality, and many other sectors of the digitally-enabled economy. Founded in 2005, FCR (First Call Resolution, LLC) currently supports more than 80 clients and employs more than 2,000 colleagues across nine customer experience centers in the United States.”