IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a fire in an apartment complex at Riviera Drive and 17th Street at around 8:18 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke was reported to be coming from the bedroom of an apartment.



Everyone living in the unit escaped unharmed.



Firefighters blocked portions of 17th Street as additional occupants of the complex were evacuated.



There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.