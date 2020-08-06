Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 2:33 pm
Published 2:36 pm

Number of new unemployment claims begins to decline

Idaho Department of Labor logo image_kifikidk

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor reports 3,607 Idahoans filed first-time unemployment insurance claims in the week ending August 1.   That is about 23% less than the previous week, but still represents a four-week average of 4,864 new claims per week.

The number of people who requested ongoing claims totaled 25,369 people.  

Once again, manufacturing and accommodation and food services represented more than a quarter of the new claims. Health care and social assistance represented 13% and retail trade 11%.  

28% of claims were filed by people aged 25 to 34.  Young people under 25 and people aged 35 to 44 each represented 20% of the total number of people filing for benefits.

The department paid out $38.1 million in claims during the week.  Total benefits paid to laid-off Idahoans for COVID-19 related causes reached $752 million.

You can view the latest data here.

News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply