Number of new unemployment claims begins to decline

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Department of Labor reports 3,607 Idahoans filed first-time unemployment insurance claims in the week ending August 1. That is about 23% less than the previous week, but still represents a four-week average of 4,864 new claims per week.



The number of people who requested ongoing claims totaled 25,369 people.



Once again, manufacturing and accommodation and food services represented more than a quarter of the new claims. Health care and social assistance represented 13% and retail trade 11%.



28% of claims were filed by people aged 25 to 34. Young people under 25 and people aged 35 to 44 each represented 20% of the total number of people filing for benefits.



The department paid out $38.1 million in claims during the week. Total benefits paid to laid-off Idahoans for COVID-19 related causes reached $752 million.



