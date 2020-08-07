Idaho Falls COVID-19 testing facility moving

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Express Lab is moving its active, Idaho Falls COVID-19 testing location next Tuesday.



The drive-through lab, furnished by Mountain View Hospital, will move to a new location at 3908 Washington Parkway.



All current COVID-19 testing services will continue at the new location from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.



Express Lab recently moved its Pocatello testing site to the north parking lot of the Holt Arena.



A nationwide shortage of testing supplies has made turn-around times very hard to predict. Express Lab said it does have adequate supplies of specimen collection kits, but the shortage of testing reagents continues to be a nationwide problem.

