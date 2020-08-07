St. John Health Care works to maintain level of service

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-St. John Health Care announced Friday that it is currently treating one Coronavirus patient.



However, administrators advise that four employees have tested positive and are currently quarantined as a result. None were exposed in the hospital, but were exposed due to travel or community transmission.



In a report to the community Friday, the hospital stated that no patient has been infected as a result of a stay at the hospital.



Hospital officials say their most significant challenge is that the more employees who are quarantined risks the type of services the hospital is able to make available to the public.



That situation led to an unusual request for cooperation from the community; “Do not encourage health care staff to socialize.”