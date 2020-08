Local News

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Franklin County deputies rescued a drowning woman just west of the junction of Highway 34/36.



Deputies were notified at around 4:48 p.m. Saturday that an adult female fell off an inner tube while floating in the river. Along with medical personnel, they were able to pull her from the river and begin CPR.



The woman was transported to Franklin County Medical Center and then on to Portneuf Medical Center.