Local News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Shelley, Firth, BLM, and Idaho Falls firefighters are gaining control of a fire that burned about 100 acres south of Goshen.

It was first reported at 1:10 p.m. as smoke coming from the foothills.

According to the Idaho Falls Fire Department, some outbuildings were exposed to fire, but were saved from the fire.



Farmers also assisted by using discs to cut a fire line and stop spread of the fire.