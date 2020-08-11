Bear Lake County Sheriff releases information on 3 incidents

Local News

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office released information Tuesday on three incidents.

On August 3, the sheriff's office investigated a motorcycle accident on SH36 at mile marker 33. The investigation revealed Anthony S. Baca of West Jordan, Utah was traveling eastbound on SH36 and lost control of the motorcycle he was riding.

The sheriff's office reports he and the motorcycle left the roadway, and Baca was thrown from the motorcycle.

Ambulance personnel treated Baca before transporting him to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.

On August 9, the sheriff's office was dispatched to the area of US Highway 30 at mile marker 420 for an accident.

The accident involved a 40-year-old man who was attempting to ride a longboard down the highway off of the Georgetown Summit.

During this attempt, Shor Evgeny of Hollywood, Florida fell from the longboard.

Ambulance personnel treated Evgeny.

On August 10, the sheriff's office investigated an accident involving a Chevrolet Blazer being struck by a Union Pacific train.

This accident took place at the Hunter Hill Road railway crossing in Dingle.

The investigation determined the vehicle was driven by Leonard F. Hall of Montpelier.

Hall attempted to drive his vehicle across the tracks and was struck by the approaching train.

Hall was arrested and charged with DUI.