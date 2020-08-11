Climber rescued after 30-foot glacier fall

Local News

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-A Wyoming climber was rescued from a Grand Teton ice crevasse after spending Friday night on the mountain.



Grand Teton National Park Rangers were dispatched after the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a satellite communication device message of “Fall into Crevasse” at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.



Tyler Willis, 34, of Evanston, Wyoming had summited Mount Owen earlier in the day, but fell as he and his partner were descending across the Teton Glacier. Willis fell about 30 feet into a narrow ice crevasse.



Willis was listed in "good" condition at EIRMC Tuesday afternoon.



Two other climbers were in the area and used their satellite communication device to summon help. They then used a rope raising system to extricate Willis from the crevasse. He had been trapped there for over an hour and was suffering from hypothermia and was unresponsive.



Park Rangers arrived on the scene at about 4 a.m. and provided medical care and a re-warming treatment.



At about 8 a.m. Saturday, Willis was transported by Air Idaho Rescue to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The three other climbers were also transported to Lupine Meadows for extraction from the area.



Teton Glacier is the largest of 11 glaciers in the park. It is located below the north face of the Grand Teton. The glacier is approximately 50 acres in size and constantly moving.

