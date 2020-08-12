Body of missing Rigby man found

Local News

We learned that the Bonneville County Sheriff's Search & Rescue team found the remains of Paul Oler in a canal Wednesday night.

Crews and family members have been searching for the 53-year old Rigby man since his car rolled over on Highway 20 on August first. State Police troopers found his car at exit 311 and say he must have crashed while trying to get on the highway.

Family members say they were worried due to Oler's history of mental illness, and had been known to wander off before, but never for that long. Crews found his body a mile downstream from the crash site. ISP is investing.