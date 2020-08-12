Stage 1 fire restrictions ordered on Bridger-Teton Forest

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bridger-Teton National Forest has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.



The fire danger is high and forecasts call for warm and dry conditionsto persist for the remainder of August and beyond. So far, the Teton Interagency Fire Center has extinguished 168 unattended or abandoned campfires this summer.



Campfires are discouraged, but the restrictions allow fires only in designated areas and within installed fire rings or grills at designated campgrounds or picnic areas. Fires are allowed in the Teton and Gros Ventre Wilderness areas, but not the Bridger-Teton Wilderness under Stage 1 restrictions. Smoking is also restricted.



Fire restrictions on the Bridger-Teton National Forest include:

Lighting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, barbecue or grill is allowed only at designated recreation sites such as established campgrounds or picnic areas. Use of portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, or use of a fully enclosed sheepherder type stove with a spark arrester screen is permitted.

Smoking is allowed only in an enclosed vehicle, building (unless otherwise prohibited), developed recreation site, or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials (i.e. parking lots, developed campsites, or locations surrounded by water).

The forest bases its management decisions on a variety of factors. The moisture content of various fuel types, current and expected weather conditions, and available fire-lighting resources play into their decisions, as well as the occurrence of human-caused fires.



Campers should keep in mind that all campfires must be completely extinguished before leaving a site. Campers and day users should have a shovel on hand and a water bucket ready for use. Soak, stir, feel, repeat. Make sure your campfire is "dead out" and cold to the touch before departing. Stay informed regarding any fire conditions and follow all guidelines and restrictions. Visit here for information.

The following restrictions exist year-round on federal public lands:

Operating a chainsaw is prohibited in national parks. Operating a chainsaw on national forest lands is permitted only when equipped with a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester that is properly installed and in effective working order. Operators must also carry a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

Discharge of fireworks and use of explosives requiring blasting caps are prohibited.

Violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, and/or by imprisonment for more than six months.