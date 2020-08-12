Visitors down, activity up at Grand Teton

Local News

MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Although overall visitation was down, Grand Teton National Park says hiking and camping numbers are up this summer.



The park hosted 755,762 recreation visits in July. That is a 3% decline from July of last year, yet this July had the fourth highest number of recreation visits on record for the month of July.



As are other facilities, Grand Teton is encouraging visitors to follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations by maintaining social distancing and wearing face covering in buildings and high visitation outdoor areas.



Most hiking trails have seen increased daily traffic and all available campsites are filling earlier every day. Hiking use has increased about 13%, camping has increased 2%, and back country camping up 13% in July 2020 compared to July 2019.