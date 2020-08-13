Election officials urge Idahoans to register early

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville County Elections office is encouraging eligible voters to register early to vote in the general election.



In-person early voting will begin around October 19. The Elections Office said it is preparing polling places to open on Election Day, but warns that certain locations may not be available. Notices will be sent to registered voters impacted by any changes in their polling location.



All registered voters may request a ballot to be mailed to them.



You can find a request form here, or by printing out a form and returning it in person or by mail. Those requests must be received in the Elections office by 5 p.m. They are currently being received.

Information or other forms may be found through the Idaho Secretary of State or the Bonneville County Elections Office. Every county clerk’s office has its own County Elections Office.

Sample ballots are expected to be available around September 14, which is when county election offices will begin to finalize and print up actual ballots.