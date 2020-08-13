Lawmen chase mysterious reports

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to find the subjects involved in a widely reported traffic incident.



It started around 1 p.m. when Ammon deputies and Idaho Falls Police were called to a reported altercation between a male and female. Multiple people reported seeing the incident in the area behind WalMart in Ammon with additional reports from Snake River Landing, Osgood and parts in between.



Reports described a male driver and female passenger in their late teens to early 20’s, driving a gold or tan, small, 4-door car.



Some said they saw them fighting with each other. Some had the female passenger partially hanging out the door of the moving car as it sped through various neighborhoods.



No one was able to identify the couple or the license number of the car.



Reports and tips continued to come in overnight. Although officers followed up on the tips, the couple is still unknown. There have been no reports of missing or injured people matching the descriptions police received.



City and county law enforcement say they will continue to follow up on any new information. Anyone who can identify the people or car or have any other information should call 208-529-1200. Anonymous information may be reported through Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983 or online.