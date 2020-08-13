Wyoming Business Council considers broadband projects

Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has made over $86 million in CARES Act funding available for broadband improvements across the state.



Gordon took the action to ensure Wyomingites have the ability to telework, learn from home and access telemedicine.



The Wyoming Business Council has received 81 applications. Each of them has been reviewed by a committee consisting of the Business Council staff and board of directors, the state’s Broadband Advisory Council, and the Governor’s office.



Of the 81, 37 applications have been recommended for funding, totaling $86,133,229. The projects were considered for funding if they did not compete with existing providers that offer service of at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, as defined by Wyoming statute.



The Business Council is expected to take final action on those recommendations Friday.