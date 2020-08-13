Zoo fundraisers canceled

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Several popular events at the Idaho Falls Zoo will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

In a Wednesday night meeting, the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society board announced that the popular “Boo at the Zoo,” “Zoo Lights,” and “Masquerade Ball,” events will be canceled.



“It was not an easy decision, but unfortunately it was the right decision given this year’s limitations,” says Zoo Director David Pennock.

Pennock said it takes months and many hours of work to make the programs possible. In fact, he said setting up lights for “Boo at the Zoo” takes over four months to install.



The pandemic has resulted in significant budget cuts at the zoo. Those cuts have not allowed the normal number of seasonal support staff to be hired. And, some companies and organizations that have participated in past events, will not be able to participate because of the economic impacts of the pandemic.



“We would like to sincerely thank this year’s wonderful event sponsors who support the zoo,” says TPZS executive director Laurie Gravatt, “At this time, no one knows what the fall months will bring in addition to not having the budget and manpower to make Boo at the Zoo possible. We also felt it was best to cancel an event that brings together over 15,000 people in a small area.”



Each of the events are key fundraisers for zoo operations. Independent donations are welcome. Additional information is available here.