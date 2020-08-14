Pocatello allocates funds for rent-mortgage assistance

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Pocatello has designated $264,672 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to help eligible city residents obtain temporary rental or mortgage assistance.



To be eligible, in addition to income limits, citizens must be Pocatello residents, able to show proof of a loss of income, and not received a federal or state funded COVID-19 housing subsidy in the past 12 months.



“By allocating this money to rental and mortgage assistance, we will be helping some of the most vulnerable in our community to remain in their homes,” said Janae Mitchell, Community Development Block Grant Program Manager. “These funds stay in our local community and help people that have been affected by the pandemic to get back on their feet.”



The payments will be made directly to the landlord or financial institution. Lenders and landlords must also agree to participate in the program.



You can learn more through Mitchell’s e-mail, jmitchell@pocatello.us , or by calling 208-234-6186 or Lisa Smith, CDBG Grants Administrator via e-mail, lsmith@pocatello.us , or by phone at 208-234-6188.