Three charged after IFPD search warrant
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Three people were arrested after Idaho Falls Police served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of 3rd Street at around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit found Austin, Kuck, 25, in a bedroom with a safe. Kuck denied the safe was his.
Once police opened the safe, they found 39 grams of heroin, 16 grams of meth, 1.4 ounces of marijuana, 9 oxycodone pills and multiple firearms, including an AR-15 that had been identified as stolen.
Kuck was arrested on one count of felony drug trafficking, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony grand theft, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
A woman, identified as Taylor Smith, 18, was also found in the home. She was found to have .1 gram of methamphetamine in her possession.
Smith was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
As officers were preparing to serve the search warrant, which covered all cars at the property, a car driven by Spencer Moreau, 25, arrived at the home.
A search of the car turned up a home-made explosive device.
An Idaho Falls Bomb Squad member determined it was capable of exploding and kept it in safe-keeping for disposal.
Moreau was arrested for felony unlawful possession of an explosive device.
