Fire restrictions implemented in central Idaho Friday

Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Public land managers in central Idaho will implement Stage I Fire Restrictions on August 21 at 12:01 a.m.

Continuing hot, dry conditions and very high fire danger have prompted officials with the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District to enact restrictions in areas of central Idaho described as follows: all BLM Idaho Falls District lands in Lemhi, Custer and Butte Counties.

Stage I restrictions prohibit fires, campfires or camp stoves in areas other than designated recreation sites with approved fire structures. Stage I also prohibits smoking in open areas except when stopped in sites that are free of flammable materials with a radius of at least 3 feet of barren soil or in developed recreation sites. Restrictions are in effect until further notice.

More information about Stage I fire restrictions, including a map showing where restrictions are in effect, is available HERE.