Muldoon Fire cause still under investigation

Local News

MACKAY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Muldoon Fire, reported Sunday at approximately 4:00 p.m., is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Mackay and a half-mile east and south of Star Hope Campground on the Lost River Ranger District.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

The fire is greater than 200 acres burning in timber (lodgepole pine and fir).

Fire behavior Sunday was extreme with short crown runs, wind driven runs, and group torching.

Monday morning, the fire is creeping and smoldering; fire managers expect fire activity to increase as the day progresses.

The fire is in rugged terrain with presence of numerous snags, firefighters are engaging in direct line construction where safe to do so.

Aircraft will be used when possible to help minimize fire growth.

Additional resources are on order and will begin arriving Monday.

A local Type III organization is managing the fire.

If you are recreating or live near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance - do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.