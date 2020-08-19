Idaho American Idol auditions Thursday

Local News

IDAHO FALLS - Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - American Idol is coming to Idaho, sort of. More accurately, performers go to American Idol from their living room.

Idaho auditions will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 via Zoom. The process is quite simple. Contestants can sign-up and do it all from their home without having to stand in a long line in a major city.

Local News 8 anchor Todd Kunz talked with supervising producer Patrick Lynn Wednesday about the overall process.

"So it's basically a Zoom room and you'll see a bunch of other people there, and then we'll take people individually and put them with a live producer from Idol for a one on one audition. It really couldn't be easier, even if you're not familiar with zoom, all you've got to do is click on the link that we send to you. It will bring you into the room and the next thing you know you'll be face-to-face just like this with an Idol producer ready to sing your heart out," said Lynn.

Kunz asked Lynn about how auditioning virtually has changed things for both contestants and American Idol production.

"You know, Zoom kind of, you know, really kind of lended, lended itself to, you know, making this process as easy as possible for people to audition. You know, you can be in the comfort of your own home. When you're waiting in the virtual line, you're not waiting outside in the hot sun anywhere, which is also very good. You're at home. You're comfortable. You're in front of your camera and then you're one-on-one with a producer. So it really is as easy as it gets. And one of the tips that I want to give people that when you do this, you know, make sure you pick a good song, make sure you perform. Performance is a huge part of it. It shows your personality. And also, remember, look at the camera and sometimes I suggest that people stand in front of their computer, but sitting is fine. It's up to the individual person," said Lynn.

Auditons for Idaho are Thursday, August 20, 2020

Wyoming auditions are September 1, 2020.

Click here to sign-up for an audition.

The scheduling for the season premiere of American Idol has not been set as of now.