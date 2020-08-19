Victor launches community survey for City Hall and Public Works facility project

Local News

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Victor is entering the early stages of conducting a City Hall and Public Works facilities assessment.

The assessment will explore current and future service and space needs of the facilities and analyze related renovation options and potential construction sites.

The purpose of this survey is to gain initial community feedback to inform the project assessment.

The survey may be found HERE. It only takes a couple minutes to complete.

It asks for input regarding what community values and roles should be reflected in the facilities, project phasing, in addition to accepting any initial comments.

Any member of the community is invited to schedule a tour of the old building at 32 Elm Street with City Staff.

For more information about the project, click HERE.

Project Background

In 2019, safety issues related to the old Victor City Hall located at 32 Elm Street appeared. Inspection reports showed multiple safety concerns including larger issues relating to fire walls separating shop areas from office and public use areas, permanent wiring, the ceiling, ventilation, lack of means of egress in some areas or means of egress being too far from office space (floor plan), and failure to comply with ADA accessibility requirements in the public bathroom and main entrance. The safety issues were so extensive that administrative offices moved to a temporary, rented location at 10 South Main Street. The public works department continues to operate out of 32 Elm Street because the space functions more as a shop environment, as the building was originally intended for.

On July 8, 2020, Victor City Council explored the feasibility for administration and public works services to function out of the same space at 32 Elm Street into the future. After considering the space needs of both administrative and public works services in the immediate and mid-term, the short comings of development code requirements and design guidelines, and the inspection reports, City Council determined that it is not feasible for administrative and public works to function out of 32 Elm Street and further directed that the City needs to explore other long term solutions for both a safe and functional City Hall and Public Works facility.