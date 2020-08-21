Portion of Jenny Lakeshore Trail closed to horses

Local News

GRAND TETON (KIFI/KIDK) - The Jenny Lakeshore Trail from the String Lake parking area to the Cascade Canyon horse trail will be closed to horse traffic beginning now through mid-September.

Park staff will be replacing bridges on portions of the trail.

Hikers will be able to access the west side of Jenny Lake and Cascade Canyon from the String Lake parking area as reroutes will allow for pedestrian travel through the area.

Visitors wishing to access Cascade Canyon on horseback should access the west side of Jenny Lake from the south.

The trail around String Lake will remain open for horse travel.