Road repairs on US-20/26 between Butte City and Arco begin Monday

Local News

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) maintenance crews will begin construction on US-20/26 from Butte City to Arco on Monday, Aug 24.

Crews will be paving an asphalt overlay from milepost 249 through 256.

ITD said this pavement preservation project will provide a smoother, safer ride for motorists by eliminating cracks and ruts on the road’s surface along with extending the lifespan of the highway.

Motorists should anticipate reduced speeds and lanes reduced to a single-lane.

Traffic control will be in place with a pilot car to guide traffic through the workzone.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for flaggers in the workzone and plan their commute accordingly.

The project is expected to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 27.