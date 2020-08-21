Yellowstone implements backcountry fire restrictions due to very high fire danger

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - Backcountry fire restrictions took effect Friday in Yellowstone National Park due to very high fire danger.

Charcoal or wood fire campfires that may produce ash or embers are prohibited in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.

Portable gas stoves and lanterns are permitted in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet.

Smoking is prohibited in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material (e.g. standing in water, on a boat).

In frontcountry and developed areas:

Smoking is permitted only in: an enclosed vehicle a single-family dwelling a developed campground a day-use picnic area within a 3-foot-diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

There is no restriction on campfires in designated fire rings in frontcountry developed campgrounds (Madison, Canyon, Bridge Bay, Grant Village) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

