Bear Creek fire now 70% contained

Local News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-There was not a lot of change on the Bear Creek fire line on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in the last 24 hours.



The fire, 29 miles east of Salmon in the Lemhi Pass area, was mapped at 11,590 acres and is 70% contained.



316 people are working on the fire, which crossed over a fireline on the northwest corner Tuesday, but was quickly cleaned up by a helicopter.



Winds gusted to 40 miles per hour, but did not cause problems for ground crews. Rainfall was not substantial enough to make much difference on the fire. Unstable conditions were forecast again on Wednesday.