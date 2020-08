Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home at 895 South 52nd East in Idaho Falls.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the fire at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Several units, including two ambulances, three engines, a water tender, a Battalion Chief and and brush trucks.

The trailer appeared to have been abandoned in the middle of a field. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.