Local News

GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - Fire crews are responding to a lightning-caused fire approximately three miles west of Georgetown.

The Georgetown Fire is estimated to be 25 acres in size.

It is burning grass and brush, pushing north/northeast.

Bear Lake County is on scene joined by 4 federal engines, 1 dozer, 4 single-engine air tankers (SEATs), Air Attack and two helicopters.