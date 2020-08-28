ISU food service to offer new options; Chic fil A, Starbucks

Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a contract extension with Chartwells Higher Education, operating as Bengal Dining Services at Idaho State University.



The extension came with an announcement that Chartwells will open a Chic Fil A location on the Pocatello campus in the fall of 2021 and a Starbucks location in 2022.



The company will continue to provide a food service program, to include made-to-order food, menu customization, variety, value and quality.



The announcements came after the company reviewed feedback from campus focus groups and student surveys.



According to the ISBE, the university will see several enhancements across campus including:



Boost mobile ordering – Available now for cash and credit card purchases. It offers convenience, increased speed of service and food pick-up.’



New point-of-sale system – Faster technology that will offer touchless payment options with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay for safe, contactless checkouts.



Enhanced meal plans with additional dining dollars and meal equivalency available.



New Carved & Crafted catering menu – More variety, stress-free ordering and contactless service options.

Bengal Dining Services was awarded second place for Idaho’s Best Caterer in 2019.

The company announced that Solon Pietila will be the new dining services director at ISU. She has more than 15 years of experience in higher education dining.

