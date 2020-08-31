“General Penny” proposal to go to Jackson voters

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Jackson voters will have an additional question on their November general election ballot. The Town Council has unanimously agreed to ask voters to decide a “general penny” sales and use tax issue. There would be no specific use identified for the funds.



If approved, the measure would apply an additional one cent sales tax. The Council projects that penny would provide an additional $7 million a year in revenue.



The Council said 55% of the collections would be paid for by tourists and the revenue would help pay for community needs. At this time, that is identified as helping the community stabilize and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including child care, core services, affordable housing, conservation, and a travel-oriented climate action plan.



The first collection would begin in the spring of 2021. If approved, it would remain in place for four years, then put to a new vote.

