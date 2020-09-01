Lone Star Fire continues in Yellowstone

Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) - The lightning-caused Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone has burned 960 acres.

This will be the last in the series of daily fire updates unless there are significant changes in the fire’s status.

The Lone Star Fire's Inciweb site will continue to note the acreage, number of personnel and related fire management actions.

Fire activity was minimized Monday as a cold front and light precipitation moved through the area.

Despite morning frosts and mild temperatures leading up to Labor Day weekend, the fire is expected to retain heat and smolder for some time.

Crews will continue fuels reduction work around key infrastructure in Old Faithful Village, including power lines, historic buildings, and communication equipment. This will not only protect the area from an unexpected shift in direction of the Lone Star Fire, but it also prepares these developments for future wildfires.

What’s Open

The Grand Loop Road and day use areas between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction are openbut m ay close at any time if fire activity increases.

All entrances to Yellowstone are open. For up-to-date road information see the Current Conditions webpage, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

What’s Closed

Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. This includes Howard Eaton, Lone Star, Divide, and DeLacy Creek trails. A Lone Star Fire Campsite and Trailhead Closure map is available. Visitors are asked to respect all area closure signs even when there is no apparent imminent threat from the fire.

Many of the campsites around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are closed. Hikers and backpackers are encouraged to talk to park staff for alternate opportunities or visit the park's Backcountry Situation Report.

Fire activity in the western United States has created smoky conditions in some areas. The nation is currently in Preparedness Level 5 (PL5). This represents the highest level of fire activity and demand for resources. All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.

Fire danger in the Yellowstone area remains very high. Campfires in the backcountry are not allowed.