We are definitely cooler today with highs in the 60's. after the cold front yesterday we popped thunderstorms and got a taste of the spring time breaking weather we'll continue to see with above average temperatures. today will slam temps into the 60's and we've still got storm chances and winds up to 20mph. 70% chance of thunderstorms and some sun mixed in. We'll see convection start mid morning.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

