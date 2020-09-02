Prosecutor seeks to join Vallow and Daybell court cases

Local News

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood has filed a “motion for joinder” aimed at consolidating the prosecution of Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell.



In the document, Wood alleges they both participated in the same acts and conspired to commit the alleged acts.



“Specifically,” says the document, “the charges relate to the discovery of Lori Daybell’s minor children’s bodies on her husband Chad Daybell’s property and Lori Daybell’s alleged conspiracy with Chad Daybell and others (including but not limited to her brother Alex Cox, now deceased) in committing those acts.”



Both Lori and Chad have been bound to answer the charges in District Court.



Wood outlines numerous U.S. Circuit and Supreme Court decisions to back up his argument. He notes that joint trials conserve state funds, diminish inconvenience to witnesses, and avoids delays in bringing a case to trial.

The motion was filed in each case against Chad and Lori. A hearing date has not yet been announced.

You can view the memorandum for the joinder motion here. An identical document was filed in the Lori Vallow case.