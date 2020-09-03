Idaho Falls man charged after early morning incident

Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Police SWAT team was called to the Rescue Mission apartments in the 3100 block of South Yellowstone at around 3 a.m. Thursday.



Police say a man, later identified as 48-year-old Jesse Bryan, was retreating into an apartment and refused to speak with officers.



Witnesses said a woman and two children also lived in that residence.



The SWAT team attempted to make contact with Bryan with a PA system, but got no response. Officers breached a rear window.



A police negotiator made contact with the woman and helped her and the children to safety. Bryan was also taken into custody without further incident.



After obtaining a warrant, police located an airsoft pistol. It also matched the description of the weapon witnesses said they saw in the initial altercation. They believed it was a legitimate firearm.

Idaho Falls Police found this Airsoft pistol at the residence

Bryan was arrested for felony aggravated assault and booked into the Bonneville County Jail.