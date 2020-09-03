Target confirms plans for Jackson store

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Target has confirmed it plans to open a store in Jackson, Wyoming “in the coming years.”



Company spokesperson Aryn Ridge told us, “We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Jackson Hole community with this new Target store. Located at 510 US-89, the store will be approximately 70,000 square feet.”

Target says it considers a number of factors in placing a new store, including how it can best meet community needs, site constraints and other area Target stores. The company said it would work closely with local officials and guests.



Target currently operates stores in Idaho Falls, Casper, and Cheyenne.



The proposed site is the former K-Mart location in Jackson. A grand opening date has not been announced.