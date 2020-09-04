Motorcyclist killed in US 20 crash

Local News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Rexburg man was killed in a motorcycle accident north of Island Park at around 9:07 p.m. Thursday.



Idaho State Police said David Parker, 49, was riding a 2003 Honda motorcycle in the eastbound lane of US 20 at milepost 405. The motorcycle crashed and slid into the westbound lane.



Lauren Cuevas-Melendez, 27, of Jersey City, New Jersey was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey and struck the motorcycle.



Parker died of his injuries. His passenger, identified as Traci Parker, 48, of Rexburg, was transported by air to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Her condition is not known.



Investigators said both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.



Cuevas-Melendez was not injured.



The highway was blocked for about five hours Thursday night as ISP investigated the accident.