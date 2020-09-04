St. John Health to add new clinic and virtual health program

Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-St. John’s Health has expanded its urgent care services, by acquiring “Emerg-A-Care” of Jackson Hole.



St. John CEO Paul Beaupré, MD said, “Patients will benefit from added convenience and more choices for both in-person and virtual health visits.”



Jackson physician Dr. Brent Blue has run the clinic for many years. He will continue to see patients at the Emerg-A-Care clinic at 455 West Broadway as an independent provider.



St. John’s expects to add its own additional providers to the clinic staff.



“This location is ideally suited for locals and visitors in need of non-emergency care,” said Beaupré. “In addition, this new location helps us accommodate the space needs of our growing medical group of physicians, which provides services ranging from primary care to ENT/Audiology, General Surgery, Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Urology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Family Practice.”



The integration of the clinic will be gradually implemented this fall under a highly regulated process, but Beaupré said patients should not expect any big changes in the near future.



Beaupré said St. John will also add a new “on-demand care app” this fall to treat many common illnesses through virtual health visits. He said credentialed providers are part of a national network and will be available 24-7-365.



“I expect that this service will be a very attractive option for travelers,” said Beaupré. “We hope to roll it out by early October.”



