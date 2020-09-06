Subdivisions evacuated near Bozeman

Local News

BOZEMAN, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-Several subdivisions were evacuated Saturday ahead of the Bridger Foothills fire.

The fire grew to 11,000 acres about two and a half miles from the Bridger Foothills trail northeast of Bozeman, Montana, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The fire was active Saturday night and a red flag warning with a cold front was forecast Sunday.

Multiple teams from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office evacuated residents of the Bridger Canyon Road, Jackson Creek, and Kelly Canyon.

Residents were warned in the Skunk Creek area Saturday and deputies planned to issue warnings in the Brackett Creek area Sunday.

People who had not been evacuated were urged to voluntarily leave the area until it is safe to return.

The Bridger Canyon Road from Story Mill Road to Sedan was closed to non-residents.