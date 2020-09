Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming Emergency Managers have ordered immediate evacuation of several areas due to wildfire. The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in the Swinging Bridge area.

The evacuation affects people in the Henry's Road, Game Creek, Squaw Creek, and Porcupine Creek subdivisions .

Staging for those evacuated is being established at the Munger Mountain Elementary School parking lot.